POA (POA) Price Reaches $0.0196 on Top Exchanges

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 21% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. One POA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and IDEX. POA has a market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $653,488.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, POA has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

About POA

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 282,891,374 coins. POA’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.

Buying and Selling POA

POA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Binance, IDEX, Ethfinex, HitBTC and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

