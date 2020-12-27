POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Shares Up 11%

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF)’s share price shot up 11% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.61. 407,187 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 322% from the average session volume of 96,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $179.49 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.83.

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

POET Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:POETF)

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

