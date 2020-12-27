Profile Utility Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $29.00 (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Profile Utility Token token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Allcoin, Coinnest, LBank and Bit-Z. Over the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Profile Utility Token has a total market cap of $113,874.96 and approximately $29.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Profile Utility Token alerts:

About Profile Utility Token

PUT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, LBank, Coinrail, Allcoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

