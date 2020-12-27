Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.05 Million

Brokerages predict that Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) will post sales of $4.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.88 million to $4.22 million. Profire Energy posted sales of $8.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full year sales of $19.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.69 million to $20.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.62 million, with estimates ranging from $16.69 million to $18.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Profire Energy.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

In other news, major shareholder Harold Albert sold 113,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $89,687.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,041 shares of company stock valued at $221,322. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,010,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFIE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.85. 17,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,674. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.80. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 million, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.31.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment.

