ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) Share Price Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $143.79

Shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.79 and traded as high as $148.32. ProShares Ultra Health Care shares last traded at $147.62, with a volume of 1,253 shares.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.15.

Get ProShares Ultra Health Care alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Ultra Health Care stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.92% of ProShares Ultra Health Care worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ProShares Ultra Health Care Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RXL)

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.