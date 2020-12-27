ProxyNode (PRX) Hits Market Capitalization of $93,104.49

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 96.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, ProxyNode has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $93,104.49 and approximately $191.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00028837 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.90 or 0.00379282 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00032823 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002150 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.75 or 0.01225637 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000049 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

About ProxyNode

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 178,430,459 coins. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.