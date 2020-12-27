Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) Receives GBX 1,335.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,335.18 ($17.44).

A number of research firms have commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,182 ($15.44) price objective on Prudential plc (PRU.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,511 ($19.74) price objective on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,563 ($20.42) price objective on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on Prudential plc (PRU.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

Prudential plc (PRU.L) stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,353 ($17.68). 968,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,739,460. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,255.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,187.59. Prudential plc has a 12 month low of GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,509 ($19.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of £35.31 billion and a PE ratio of 250.56.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

