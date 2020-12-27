Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 88.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,368 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Xperi were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPER. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Xperi by 4.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 206,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 596.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 544,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 466,156 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 234.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 120,129 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xperi by 37.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 511,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after buying an additional 138,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in Xperi during the second quarter worth about $242,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xperi news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $128,239.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,002.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.86 and a beta of 0.36. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.00 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Xperi’s payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

