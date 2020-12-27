Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $95,000 Stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.08% of CONSOL Energy worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 329.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 109.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CEIX opened at $6.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.60 million, a P/E ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 2.87. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($2.15). The firm had revenue of $243.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.20 million. CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

CONSOL Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

