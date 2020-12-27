Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 155 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the third quarter worth $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 16.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 75.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.77.

Shares of BLD opened at $198.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $54.83 and a 1-year high of $200.32.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.39 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $210,250.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

