Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes $128,000 Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,688 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 540.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in Performance Food Group by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 5,591 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,811 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFGC shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.45.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $233,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $299,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,363 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,114. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PFGC opened at $47.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average is $35.64. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -59.22 and a beta of 1.42.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.