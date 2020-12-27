Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,153 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 519.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,036,000 after acquiring an additional 291,963 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 66.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 688,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,823,000 after purchasing an additional 274,436 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 59.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after buying an additional 144,652 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,084,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 73,184 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTB stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $42.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.17.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $764.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.54 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

CTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

