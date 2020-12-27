PUBLISH Price Hits $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded down 40.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 27th. One PUBLISH token can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX. PUBLISH has a total market capitalization of $762,738.63 and $107,971.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PUBLISH has traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00126718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019292 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.15 or 0.00622545 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00155652 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.16 or 0.00322717 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00056236 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00016141 BTC.

PUBLISH Token Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 276,200,182 tokens. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol.

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

