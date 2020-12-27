PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will announce sales of $3.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.89 billion. PulteGroup posted sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year sales of $10.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.52 billion to $10.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.58 billion to $14.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Truist upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,856.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

