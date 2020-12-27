Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) (CVE:PGM) Senior Officer Kenneth Richard Donner Sells 246,500 Shares

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) (CVE:PGM) Senior Officer Kenneth Richard Donner sold 246,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.68, for a total value of C$660,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$746,380.

Kenneth Richard Donner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, Kenneth Richard Donner sold 142,300 shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total value of C$328,713.00.

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) stock traded down C$0.06 on Friday, reaching C$2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.09, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.99. Pure Gold Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.38 and a twelve month high of C$3.08.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial set a C$2.50 price target on Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

About Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V)

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project located near Red Lake, Ontario. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

