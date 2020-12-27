Qitmeer (PMEER) Price Hits $0.0315 on Major Exchanges

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last week, Qitmeer has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. One Qitmeer token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, Allcoin, Coinnest and ZB.COM. Qitmeer has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and $897,268.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00126857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00019816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.52 or 0.00628376 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00177599 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.24 or 0.00325287 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00056823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00086914 BTC.

Qitmeer Profile

Qitmeer’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,242,850 tokens. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain.

Qitmeer Token Trading

Qitmeer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, CoinEgg, CoinBene, ZB.COM and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

