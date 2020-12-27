Quantstamp (QSP) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $470,571.00

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $21.66 million and approximately $470,571.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00045995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.33 or 0.00287965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00029553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Quantstamp

QSP is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

