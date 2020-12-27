Quiztok 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.30 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last week, Quiztok has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One Quiztok token can currently be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Quiztok has a total market cap of $5.11 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000759 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quiztok Profile

QTCON is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 356,861,628 tokens. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php.

Quiztok Token Trading

Quiztok can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

