RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.50.

RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $10.27 on Thursday. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1,027.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. RADA Electronic Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 37.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 9.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 109.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 12,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

