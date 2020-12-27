RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADCOM LTD. designs, manufactures, markets and supports innovative, high performance internetworking test and analysis equipment for data communications networks. Their products are used in the development and manufacturing of network equipment, the installation of networks, and the ongoing maintenance of operational networks. (Press Release) “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RDCM. TheStreet lowered RADCOM from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of RADCOM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

RADCOM stock opened at $10.76 on Thursday. RADCOM has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.39 million, a PE ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.98.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RADCOM will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,456,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 56.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 88,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 32,113 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 5.2% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 343,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the third quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RADCOM during the third quarter valued at $76,000. 22.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

