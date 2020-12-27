Rarible Hits One Day Trading Volume of $485,744.00 (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 27th. Rarible has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $485,744.00 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible token can now be purchased for approximately $2.12 or 0.00007960 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rarible has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00127601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.97 or 0.00642994 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00156737 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00327881 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00058054 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00016293 BTC.

Rarible Token Profile

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari.

Rarible Token Trading

Rarible can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

