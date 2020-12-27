Rebased (REB2) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,068.00

Rebased (CURRENCY:REB2) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. In the last week, Rebased has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Rebased token can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00003819 BTC on major exchanges. Rebased has a market capitalization of $157,747.13 and approximately $2,068.00 worth of Rebased was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00126654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00019685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.97 or 0.00638702 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00154937 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.44 or 0.00319190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00057620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00085526 BTC.

About Rebased

Rebased’s total supply is 259,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,776 tokens. The official website for Rebased is rebased.fi.

Rebased Token Trading

Rebased can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rebased directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rebased should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rebased using one of the exchanges listed above.

