Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.40. Redwood Trust reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year earnings of ($5.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.02) to ($5.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Redwood Trust.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RWT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

Shares of NYSE RWT traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 532,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,813. The company has a quick ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 870,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

