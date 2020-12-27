Ren (REN) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $39.82 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Ren has a market capitalization of $234.89 million and approximately $39.82 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ren has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ren token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000976 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Binance, Huobi Global and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ren alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00045995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.33 or 0.00287965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00029553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 884,532,525 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject.

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, DDEX, Huobi Global, IDEX, UEX, Tidex, OKEx and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.