renBTC Achieves Market Cap of $361.78 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. renBTC has a market cap of $361.78 million and $32.88 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC token can now be bought for about $26,341.27 or 0.99844081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get renBTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00126808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019754 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.46 or 0.00634756 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00155746 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.37 or 0.00331184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00057219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00085722 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC’s total supply is 13,734 tokens. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject.

renBTC Token Trading

renBTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.