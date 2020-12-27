Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.82.

Get Repay alerts:

RPAY stock opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Repay has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.32.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Repay had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repay will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Shaler Alias sold 156,181 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $3,779,580.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 315,060 shares in the company, valued at $7,624,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,181 shares of company stock worth $4,519,480. 16.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Repay by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,756,000 after buying an additional 1,654,384 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Repay by 389.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,625,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,922,000 after buying an additional 3,679,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Repay by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,423,000 after buying an additional 1,218,632 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Repay by 520.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,814,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,951,000 after buying an additional 3,200,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repay by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,012,000 after purchasing an additional 833,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.