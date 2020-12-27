Reviewing Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) & Inspyr Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:NSPX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) and Inspyr Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:NSPX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and Inspyr Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Inspyr Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $8.88, suggesting a potential upside of 159.50%. Given Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Inspyr Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and Inspyr Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Pharmaceuticals $102.31 million 3.46 $31.88 million $0.30 11.40 Inspyr Therapeutics N/A N/A -$930,000.00 N/A N/A

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Inspyr Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.0% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Inspyr Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspyr Therapeutics has a beta of -16.28, indicating that its stock price is 1,728% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and Inspyr Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 60.48% 35.04% 29.73% Inspyr Therapeutics N/A N/A -298.11%

Summary

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals beats Inspyr Therapeutics on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome. The company also develops Firdapse, which is in various clinical trials for the treatment of patients with congenital myasthenic syndrome, anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, and spinal muscular atrophy type 3. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.; and collaboration and license agreement with Endo Ventures Limited for the development and commercialization of generic Sabril tablets. The company was formerly known as Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. and changed its name to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2015. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Inspyr Therapeutics

Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc., clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of diseases. It focuses on a pipeline of small molecule adenosine receptor modulators, such as A2B antagonists, dual A2A/A2B antagonists, and A2A agonists. The company was formerly known as GenSpera Inc. and changed its name to Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2016. Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Westlake Village, California.

