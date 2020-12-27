Reviewing SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) and Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) and Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get SouthCrest Financial Group alerts:

SouthCrest Financial Group has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SouthCrest Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pinnacle Financial Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.7% of SouthCrest Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SouthCrest Financial Group and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A Pinnacle Financial Partners 22.12% 6.94% 1.03%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SouthCrest Financial Group and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.33 billion 3.72 $400.88 million $5.37 12.15

Pinnacle Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SouthCrest Financial Group and Pinnacle Financial Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SouthCrest Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Pinnacle Financial Partners 0 1 5 0 2.83

Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential downside of 21.85%. Given Pinnacle Financial Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pinnacle Financial Partners is more favorable than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners beats SouthCrest Financial Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SouthCrest Financial Group Company Profile

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides various banking services. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, acquisition construction and development, professional practice acquisition, equipment and inventory, construction to permanent, and investment real estate loans ; and working capital and lines of credit. The company also offers credit cards; remote deposit capture, positive pay, ACH, online wires, merchant, and reorder checks services; and online banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and deposit, and telephone banking services. It serves retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth, and commercial customers. The company operates through 9 branches in Georgia. SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans, such as equipment and working capital loans; commercial real estate loans comprising investment properties and business loans secured by real estate; and loans to individuals consisting of secured and unsecured installment and term loans, lines of credit, residential first mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. The company also offers various securities and other financial products; investment products; brokerage and investment advisory programs; and fiduciary and investment management services, such as personal trust, endowments, foundations, individual retirement accounts, pensions, and custody. In addition, it provides insurance products primarily in the property and casualty area; merger and acquisition advisory services; and private debt, equity and mezzanine, interest rate derivatives, and other middle-market advisory services. Further, the company offers treasury management, telephone and online banking, mobile banking, debit and credit cards, direct and remote deposit, automated teller machine, and cash management services. It serves individuals, small-to medium-sized businesses, and professional entities. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 111 offices, including 47 in Tennessee, 36 in North Carolina, 20 in South Carolina, and eight in Virginia. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for SouthCrest Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthCrest Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.