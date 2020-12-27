Reviewing VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) and Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASNQ)

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) and Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASNQ) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get VirTra alerts:

This table compares VirTra and Jason Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VirTra $18.71 million 1.50 -$80,000.00 ($0.01) -362.00 Jason Industries $337.90 million 0.00 -$81.61 million N/A N/A

VirTra has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jason Industries.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for VirTra and Jason Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VirTra 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jason Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

VirTra presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.75%. Given VirTra’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe VirTra is more favorable than Jason Industries.

Volatility and Risk

VirTra has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jason Industries has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VirTra and Jason Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VirTra -0.64% -1.21% -0.66% Jason Industries -23.20% N/A -11.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of VirTra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of Jason Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of VirTra shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of Jason Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VirTra beats Jason Industries on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc. provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator. It also offers V-Author, a software that allows users to create, edit, and train with content specific to agency's objectives; Simulated Recoil Kits, a range of realistic and reliable simulated recoil kits/weapons; and Threat-Fire, a return fire device that applies real-world stress on the trainees during simulation training. In addition, the company provides VirTra Driving Sim, a vehicle-based simulator; Virtual Interactive Coursework Training Academy, which enables law enforcement agencies to each, train, test, and sustain departmental training requirements; Subscription Training Equipment Partnership, a program that allows agencies to utilize VirTra's simulator products, accessories, and V-VICTA interactive coursework on a subscription basis; and TASER, an OC spray and low-light training devices. It sells its simulators and related products through a direct sales force and distribution partners. The company was formerly known as VirTra Systems, Inc. and changed its name to VirTra, Inc. in October 2016. VirTra, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

Jason Industries Company Profile

Jason Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of Finishing, Seating, Components, and Automotive Acoustics. It produces finishing products, including industrial brushes, buffing wheels, and buffing compounds; supplies seating solutions to equipment manufacturers in the motorcycle, lawn and turf care, industrial, agricultural, construction, and power sports end markets, as well as original equipment manufacturer seating for the heavyweight motorcycles; manufactures engineered non-woven, fiber-based acoustical products; manufactures stamped, formed, expanded, and perforated metal components and subassemblies. Jason Industries, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.