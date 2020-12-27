Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.71.

Several research analysts have commented on RXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

In related news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 33,849 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $1,161,020.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 110,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 13,439 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $469,289.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,505,311 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,891,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,333,000 after acquiring an additional 201,525 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the third quarter valued at about $392,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 179.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 6.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 497,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 31,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 0.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,550,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

RXN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,472. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.99. Rexnord has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $39.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.86 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rexnord will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

