Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $37,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,855,991,000 after acquiring an additional 345,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,725,046,000 after acquiring an additional 23,421 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,148,000 after buying an additional 389,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,033,000 after buying an additional 37,410 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,856,000 after buying an additional 162,205 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $420.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $455.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $412.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.47.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.90.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

