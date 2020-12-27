Royal Bank of Canada Increases Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $405.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $360.00 to $405.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTAS. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $307.10.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $338.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $355.17 and its 200 day moving average is $320.14. Cintas has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $369.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.28%.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Cintas by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Cintas by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

