Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $958.13 Million

Analysts expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to post sales of $958.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $889.81 million and the highest is $995.00 million. Sally Beauty reported sales of $980.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year sales of $3.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 305.73%. The business had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 11,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $124,169.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,826.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $44,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,359.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 25.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at $113,000.

NYSE SBH traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,430. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $18.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

