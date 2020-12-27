SALT (SALT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $174,901.00

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. One SALT token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001113 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a market cap of $24.13 million and $174,901.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00041645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.31 or 0.00280535 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00029417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00014573 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $555.18 or 0.02014569 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,652,938 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.