Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 77,982 Shares of NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) by 163.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,982 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in NantKwest were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NK. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in NantKwest by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NantKwest during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NantKwest during the third quarter worth about $132,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NantKwest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NantKwest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NantKwest stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 2.52. NantKwest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $19.37.

In related news, Director John C. Thomas sold 42,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $461,271.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,975.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of NantKwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NantKwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

