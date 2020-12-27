Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 42,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 509,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 36.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,048 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 29.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 190,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 43,213 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDS. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Telephone and Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.