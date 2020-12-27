Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $785,000 Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 65,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owl Rock Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.48.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 47,308 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $593,715.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,690,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,770,079.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $187.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 9.8%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

