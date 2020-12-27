Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,789 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 28.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,821,256 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $134,127,000 after buying an additional 854,888 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Canadian Solar by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,349 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $32,319,000 after purchasing an additional 284,991 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,104,090 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $21,276,000 after purchasing an additional 661,027 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $581,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at $7,406,000. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar stock opened at $52.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.38. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $914.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.54 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSIQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CICC Research upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.