Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,099 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 222,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 27.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,623,000 after purchasing an additional 217,237 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 9,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGNC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.26.

AGNC stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 0.97. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.69 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The business’s revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dec 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

