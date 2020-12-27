Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,490 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in J2 Global in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in J2 Global during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in J2 Global by 36.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the third quarter worth about $142,000. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JCOM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of J2 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,469. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,039,835.79. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,550 shares of company stock worth $21,033,766. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $97.63 on Friday. J2 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $104.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $356.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.56 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

