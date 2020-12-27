Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 267,571 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $3,514,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

ALDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.39.

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $282.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

