Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.89% of Scorpio Bulkers worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 145,773 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 4,010.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. 28.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scorpio Bulkers alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SALT. B. Riley decreased their target price on Scorpio Bulkers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Scorpio Bulkers from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Scorpio Bulkers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

SALT opened at $17.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $203.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.13. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $66.30.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 82.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers Inc. will post -7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.68%.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.