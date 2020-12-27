SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Earns Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Maxim Group currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.54. SCYNEXIS has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $12.10. The company has a market cap of $78.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.70.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.72. Equities research analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian Philippe Tinmouth purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marco Taglietti purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 50,200 shares of company stock worth $313,750. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 427.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 340.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares during the period.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

