Secoo (SECO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, December 28th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SECO stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.52. Secoo has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $7.30.

About Secoo

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

