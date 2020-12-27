Sei Investments Co. Buys 2,817 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RVNC. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

RVNC stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.77. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $34.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 42,532.11% and a negative return on equity of 88.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $866,061.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,826.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,005. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.