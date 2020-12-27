Sei Investments Co. Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,266 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 495.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 219,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,914,000 after acquiring an additional 182,646 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 22.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 30,412 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 46.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 20,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VLO. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.07.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $55.68 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $98.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.63 and a 200-day moving average of $52.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.89.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

