Sei Investments Co. Has $2.69 Million Stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,682 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of PriceSmart worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 3.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in PriceSmart by 0.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the second quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in PriceSmart by 26.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $89.91 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $95.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $810.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.50 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 8,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $753,858.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,946. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of August 31, 2020, the company operated 46 warehouse clubs.

