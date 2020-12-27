Sei Investments Co. Purchases 27,346 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,346 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.25% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 32.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $694,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter worth $701,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,317,000 after purchasing an additional 792,917 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BrightSphere Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.29. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.86.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. The business had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

