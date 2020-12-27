Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 281.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ABG. Craig Hallum raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

ABG opened at $139.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $319.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.15 and a 200-day moving average of $106.53.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.