Sei Investments Co. Sells 18,212 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,212 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 54.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 122.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $48.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 33.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BHF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.